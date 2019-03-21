Novocall is a callback software that connects thousands of users to the businesses they visit, in over 42 countries.
Our core product promise in 3 steps:
1. Capture user clicks on website.
2. Choose connection.
3. Call now, or schedule later.
4. Follow up automatically with SMS.
Alexander Kirsch-Clayton@alexander_kirsch_clayton
Novocall is awesome - been using it for a couple months and it works very well. The team is very responsive and has added some features I specifically asked for, which is an excellent sign that they're in it for the long haul and respond to users' needs :-) I have tested numerous services that allow website visitors to contact us - website chat, an embedded FB Messenger chat, etc., and so far Novocall has the best conversion rate. It has definitely reduced the psychological barrier some people have about calling or contacting companies directly - we receive a number of calls and messages through Novocall every day. All in all very happy with my purchase and will continue to use Novocall!
Daniele Siniscalchi@daniele_siniscalchi · ciccio
I'm a Novocall user and I have to say that having the ability to be contacted live is like having a chatbot on steroids. It's the next big thing. Also Novocall integrates easily with all the major chat bot and chat widget out there, so it's a no brainer
Jing Jie HuangMaker@jing_jie_huang · Founder | Novocall
Hey Product Hunters! 👋🏻 I’m JJ 🧑, and on behalf of my co-founders Han and Amos 👬, I proudly present Novocall. Thanks @kevin for hunting us! Novocall is the leading solution to turn your web traffic into sales and marketing calls. Here are Novocall’s key features: 📞 Callback widget on your entire site or contact page, makes it easy for users to get in touch in a click. 💻 Smart and predictive triggers that catches users with exit intent, means you never miss a sales opportunity! 📆 Segment-leading features such as call scheduling with timezone detection, call buffer limits, number masking, agent round-robin assignment, call intervals and more! 📊 Business intelligence at your fingertips - back-end analytics dashboard with call tracking. 📼 Call recording feature for the most demanding and discerning of business needs with customer-service tracking needs. ❤️ Use with the tools you already love – we integrate with popular CMS (Wordpress, Instapage, Leadpage, Clickfunnels), CRM (HubSpot… ), and other tools (Slack, Google Calendar, Analytics) ⭐ Rated 4.9/5 on Capterra Reviews and features aside, we pride ourselves in delighting our users, by listening and improving every step of the way, and progressing with our users. Don’t take our word for it, visit our community page to hear from our active community itself! Here’s a sweet deal Hunters. We want you to be a part of our thriving community! We’re giving away 25% OFF for all new subscriptions for a limited time. Just visit our dedicated Product Hunter landing page here to find out more. We’d love to hear from you soon, and I’d be happy to answer any questions. - JJ
Selçuk Şentürk@selcuk_senturk · AF | Absolute Freedom
Hey there hunters! We are small team from Turkey and serving online financial services. We are using Novocall too! We are managing our calls from clients and visitors. Really nice app and helpful for saas business. If you want to make things tidy you have to give a try. Good luck Novocall Team (@jing_jie_huang & JiongHan Ng)
