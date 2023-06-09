Products
Home
Product
NovaTalks
NovaTalks
The platform to connect with customers through messengers
NovaTalks is a multichannel customer care platform that allows companies to connect with customer through messengers. A single shared inbox, with AI chatbots to automate conversations, improve support team efficiency and boost sales.
Launched in
Messaging
Customer Communication
Bots
by
NovaTalks
About this launch
NovaTalks
The platform to connect with customers through messengers
NovaTalks by
NovaTalks
was hunted by
Zoia Levina
in
Messaging
,
Customer Communication
,
Bots
. Made by
Zoia Levina
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
NovaTalks
is not rated yet. This is NovaTalks's first launch.
