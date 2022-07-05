Products
Home
Product
Notion SQL Learning
Notion SQL Learning
Learn SQL the fast way, with Notion SQL Learning.
Are you looking for a way to save time and fast-track your SQL learning? Notion SQL Learning is designed to be simple and easy to follow so that you can start learning SQL quickly.
Launched in
Productivity
Data Science
Online Learning
by
About this launch
Learn SQL the fast way, with Notion SQL Learning.
Notion SQL Learning by
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Productivity
Data Science
Online Learning
. Made by
Mustafa Ergisi
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Notion SQL Learning's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#38
Report