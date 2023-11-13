Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Leader's Toolkit
Ranked #10 for today
Notion Leader's Toolkit
61 No-Nonsense Tools for Time-Strapped Managers
Visit
Upvote 109
Black Friday
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We've simplified people management into 61 actionable, no fluff tools built in an easy to navigate Notion template. Ideal for busy managers who want relevant insights at their fingertips and don't have time to read management books
Launched in
Human Resources
Online Learning
Notion
by
Leader's Toolkit
About this launch
Leader's Toolkit
60 No-Nonsense Tools for Time-Strapped Managers
0
reviews
121
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Leader's Toolkit by
Leader's Toolkit
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Human Resources
,
Online Learning
,
Notion
. Made by
Donal Mac
. Featured on November 20th, 2023.
Leader's Toolkit
is not rated yet. This is Leader's Toolkit's first launch.
Upvotes
109
Comments
23
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#12
Report