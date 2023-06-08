Products
Notion Integration for Specify
Automate your design system documentation
Connect Notion to Specify to document your design system automatically. This ensures your team always has the latest design tokens and assets documented from Figma, it’s only a click away 🔌 🔥
Launched in
Design Tools
API
Developer Tools
by
Specify
Blackray
Specify
Automate the distribution of your design tokens
Notion Integration for Specify by
Specify
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Design Tools
,
API
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Yann-Edern Gillet
,
Valentin Chrétien
,
Allan Michay
,
Maud Miguet
,
Thibaut Crépelle
,
Mohamed Khalil Elloumi
,
Nico André
,
Nathanaël Labreuil
,
Louis Charachon
,
Pierre-Antoine Lemaitre
,
Antoine Moreaux
and
Anna Willems
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Specify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2019.
Upvotes
65
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
