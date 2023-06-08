Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion Integration for Specify

Notion Integration for Specify

Automate your design system documentation

Free Options
Connect Notion to Specify to document your design system automatically. This ensures your team always has the latest design tokens and assets documented from Figma, it’s only a click away 🔌 🔥
Launched in
Design Tools
API
Developer Tools
 by
About this launch
Notion Integration for Specify by
Specify
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Design Tools, API, Developer Tools. Made by
Yann-Edern Gillet
,
Valentin Chrétien
,
Allan Michay
,
Maud Miguet
,
Thibaut Crépelle
,
Mohamed Khalil Elloumi
,
Nico André
,
Nathanaël Labreuil
,
Louis Charachon
,
Pierre-Antoine Lemaitre
,
Antoine Moreaux
and
Anna Willems
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 19 users. It first launched on February 8th, 2019.
Upvotes
65
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-