Notion Automations
Unofficial Notion API to automate your workflows with Zapier
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
If Notion was selling physical copies of its API at a retail store I am sure we would see people camping in front of it for days just to be sure to be the first person to get their hands on it. It seems to be the most wanted feature from any software in the world at the moment. Wait no more, the creative minds of Notion Automations put out the hard work for you and packaged the unofficial API into a Zapier connector 🤯 Don't need to involve any developer, just plug and play to connect your Notion documents into your workflows. Pretty amazing no?
Jeremy FoucrayCEO @zetoolbox
As a Notion + Zapier certified expert, Notion Automations is the piece I was missing to create fully automated internal tools using Notion. Now I can connect my clients' systems to their other apps and it works like a charm. Highly recommend 👍
Shubham SHARMA
Maker
Notion Automations 🔥 | Youtuber 🔴
Thanks for recommending @jeremy_foucray thanks for all the inspiration on the use cases ;) I remember your post on linkedIn, it gave us the first brib of the Idea ;)
Théo
Amazing ! I was waiting for this since years now ! Congrats Shubham and Simo 😍🙏
Shubham SHARMA
Maker
Notion Automations 🔥 | Youtuber 🔴
@theomarechall1 Thanks a lot Théo ! Loved you lattest video on Notion btw! We were pretty excited launch after you talked about that "notion has not API yet"
