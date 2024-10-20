  • Subscribe
    Create, Subscribe, Notify All in One Place

    Instant web push alerts 🔔 for indie hackers and developers. Stay on top of server errors, new sign-ups, and critical events with minimal setup. Simplify your project monitoring and never miss important insights again. Built by devs, for devs.
    Launched in
    Developer Tools
     by
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Cloudflare
    Next.js
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    Notifyz by
