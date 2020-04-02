Notification Shortcuts

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rocco Del Priore
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I’m excited to share NotificationShortcuts with you! I use NotificationShortcuts to dismiss calendar notifications, reply to messages, and open Apple News articles, all without touching my mouse. NotificationShortcuts keeps me focused and available by letting me manage incoming notifications without leaving the current app or disrupting my workflow. My Settings: Dismiss ⌘⎋ Open ⌘⇧↵ Reply ⌘⇧R Let me know what you think 🙂
UpvoteShare