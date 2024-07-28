Launches
NotHotDog (Alpha)
NotHotDog (Alpha)
Test your LLM Powered APIs & AI Agents
NotHotDog is a testing tool for LLM Powered APIs - suitable both for voice and text apis.Test latency, record, store voice/string test cases and simplify API testing with NotHotDog - the Postman for LLM powered APIs.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
NotHotDog
About this launch
NotHotDog
Voice API Testing Automation
NotHotDog (Alpha) by
NotHotDog
was hunted by
Neha Suresh
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Neha Suresh
and
Akash
. Featured on August 13th, 2024.
NotHotDog
is not rated yet. This is NotHotDog's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
