Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
NoteUX Chrome Extension
NoteUX Chrome Extension
Capture notes on every new Tab
Visit
Upvote 72
Meet NoteUX.com which is a beautifully designed note-taking app that helps you quickly capture, organize, and optimize your thoughts effortlessly. It's a persistent notepad on a new Tab with 7 scratch pads ready to be scratched!
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
Notes
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
NoteUX Chrome Extension
Capture notes on every new Tab
Follow
72
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
NoteUX Chrome Extension by
NoteUX Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Nabeel Khan
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Nabeel Khan
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
NoteUX Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is NoteUX Chrome Extension's first launch.