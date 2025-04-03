Launches
NotebookLM Discover Sources
This is a launch from Google NotebookLM Plus
See 1 previous launch
NotebookLM Discover Sources
Describe Your Topic, Get Curated Web Sources
Visit
Upvote 73
NotebookLM has launched Discover Sources, which lets you add sources from the web to your notebook. Import with one click to build your notebook faster. Free for all users.
Free
Launch tags:
Notes
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Audio
Google NotebookLM Plus
A new look, audio interactivity and a premium version
5 out of 5.0
NotebookLM Discover Sources by
Google NotebookLM Plus
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
Google NotebookLM Plus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 15th, 2024.