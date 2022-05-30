Products
Home
→
Product
→
Notebook OS
Notebook OS
Capture and manage your notes in Notion
A powerful and aesthetic notetaking system that centralizes all your notes into your digital workspace.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notion
by
Notebook OS
Promoted
About this launch
Notebook OS by
Notebook OS
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez Franco
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notion
. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez Franco
. Featured on June 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#42
