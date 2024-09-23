Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Not Common
Not Common
Verify Authenticity: Know What’s Real. Stay Safe Online.
Visit
Upvote 80
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NotCommon is a free browser extension that instantly verifies whether websites and social media profiles are real—even in DMs—while you browse. Stay protected from impersonation scams with our real-time green legit ✅ indicator.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Social Media
by
NotCommon
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
NotCommon
Verify Authenticity: Know What’s Real. Stay Safe Online.
0
reviews
195
followers
Follow for updates
Not Common by
NotCommon
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
. Made by
Michael Pierce
,
Giulio Chiarenza
and
Dexter Donnelly
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
NotCommon
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 17th, 2024.
Upvotes
80
Comments
28
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report