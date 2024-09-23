Not Common

  • Subscribe
    Verify Authenticity: Know What’s Real. Stay Safe Online.

    Free
    NotCommon is a free browser extension that instantly verifies whether websites and social media profiles are real—even in DMs—while you browse. Stay protected from impersonation scams with our real-time green legit ✅ indicator.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Social Media
     by
    NotCommon
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Algolia
    Tailwind CSS
    RapidAPI
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Hamza Afzal Butt
    in Chrome Extensions, Social Media. Made by
    Michael Pierce
    ,
    Giulio Chiarenza
    and
    Dexter Donnelly
    . Featured on September 25th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. It first launched on September 17th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    80
    Comments
    28
    Day rank
    Week rank
