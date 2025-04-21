Launches
NOODS
NOODS
free cozy desktop productivity pal
Get ready to spice up your screen with NOODS—Niche Operators Orchestrating Desktop Shenanigans! These cheeky, animated desktop companions bring chaotic fun, quirky reminders, and interactive antics straight to your workspace.
Productivity
Free Games
Virtual Assistants
NOODS by
was hunted by
AlinaLikesCozy
in
AlinaLikesCozy
and
Gb
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is NOODS's first launch.