Real-time sales copilot.
Listen to what people says on Zoom/Gmeet calls, and generate on-the-spot phrase suggestions, to help sales reps/teams increase win rates. You can also think of it as Cursor for Sales. Tab, tab, tab, and new suggestions pop.
Launch tags:
Sales, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence

Real-time sales copilot.
Ethan Safar
Made by
Ethan Safar
Swan Beaujard
Featured on May 28th, 2025.
