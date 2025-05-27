Launches
Nomi
Nomi
Real-time sales copilot.
Listen to what people says on Zoom/Gmeet calls, and generate on-the-spot phrase suggestions, to help sales reps/teams increase win rates. You can also think of it as Cursor for Sales. Tab, tab, tab, and new suggestions pop.
Free
Sales
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Nomi
Real-time sales copilot.
Nomi by
Nomi
was hunted by
Ethan Safar
in
Sales
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ethan Safar
and
Swan Beaujard
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Nomi
is not rated yet. This is Nomi's first launch.