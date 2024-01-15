Products
Home
Product
Nomad Sculpt
Nomad Sculpt
A sculpting and painting mobile application
Nomad is a 3d sculpting app that is optimised for tablets with a pressure-sensitive stylus. It is inspired by desktop sculpting apps like Zbrush and Blender, with a focus on an easy to understand UI, without sacrificing on features.
Launched in
Android
Design Tools
Art
Nomad Sculpt
About this launch
Nomad Sculpt
A sculpting and painting mobile application
Nomad Sculpt by
Nomad Sculpt
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
Design Tools
Art
Featured on January 16th, 2024.
Nomad Sculpt
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Nomad Sculpt's first launch.
