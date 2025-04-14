Launches
Noid
File manager based on Nothing
Noid is a smart, fast, and secure file manager. Enjoy automatic file organization, advanced search, easy sharing, and strong privacy—all in a clean, lightweight interface. Stay efficient, stay organized. Noid makes file management effortless.
Free
Android
Productivity
User Experience
Noid by
Noid
was hunted by
Rebbavarapu Rakesh
in
Android
Productivity
User Experience
Rebbavarapu Rakesh
Teja
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Noid's first launch.