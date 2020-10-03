NoCodeDevs 2.0
Hey Product Hunt, thanks for checking us out! We first started NoCodeDevs in February of 2020 as a simple newsletter covering the rapidly growing #nocode movement. After seeing the newsletter engagement, we started a simple group using @mightynetworks. Within a few months, we had hundreds of members and visitors from all over the world. As we continued to grow, it quickly became clear that a more flexible, extendable and scalable community would be necessary to scale. So we scrapped Mighty Networks and re-imaged the community. The new community is now live and we are excited to share it with the world. I would best describe the network as a cross between Indie Hackers, Facebook Groups and Slack. Here are some of the new features of NCD 2.0: -Direct Private messaging -Live Video -Public and Private Spaces -Bootcamps -AMAs -Tutorials -Forums -Events & Meetups -Jobs ..and so much more.. Thank you so much for checking us out and we look forward to hearing your feedback!
Such a great commuting to be a part of. The knowledge sharing is incredibly useful for learning how to do anything!
I love this community, the speed at which it is growing is so encouraging! Keep up the great work that you are doing @nocodedevs!
Congrats on the launch! Growing fast!
