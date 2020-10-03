  1. Home
NoCodeDevs 2.0

The network for no-code makers

NoCodeDevs 2.0 is a community network for #nocode makers. Participate in challenges, chat with other members, launch products, join bootcamps and discover the latest industry news. NCD 2.0 is a robust and growing community with 1,500 makers in 70+ countries.
2 Reviews5.0/5
C Arthur West IV
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, thanks for checking us out! We first started NoCodeDevs in February of 2020 as a simple newsletter covering the rapidly growing #nocode movement. After seeing the newsletter engagement, we started a simple group using @mightynetworks. Within a few months, we had hundreds of members and visitors from all over the world. As we continued to grow, it quickly became clear that a more flexible, extendable and scalable community would be necessary to scale. So we scrapped Mighty Networks and re-imaged the community. The new community is now live and we are excited to share it with the world. I would best describe the network as a cross between Indie Hackers, Facebook Groups and Slack. Here are some of the new features of NCD 2.0: -Direct Private messaging -Live Video -Public and Private Spaces -Bootcamps -AMAs -Tutorials -Forums -Events & Meetups -Jobs ..and so much more.. Thank you so much for checking us out and we look forward to hearing your feedback!
Robert Bye
Building products in NYC
Such a great commuting to be a part of. The knowledge sharing is incredibly useful for learning how to do anything!
Scott Wylie
I love this community, the speed at which it is growing is so encouraging! Keep up the great work that you are doing @nocodedevs!
StartupHeroicsGo from Zero to Startup Hero!
Congrats on the launch! Growing fast!
