Home
Product
NixBus
NixBus
Simplify event-driven development with NixBus
NixBus accelerates your event-driven development, providing a secure, robust, and efficient event bus over HTTP. Empower your microservices architecture effortlessly and focus on delivering value.
Launched in
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
Fireberry
About this launch
Simplify Event-Driven Development with NixBus
22
followers
NixBus by
was hunted by
David Rey
in
API
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
David Rey
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is NixBus's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
