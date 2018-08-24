NILS is Not Just A Charging CabIe. It Also Doubles As A Bracelet. Built with DuPont™ Kevlar® Fiber.
The NILS Cable Wants To Turn Phone Accessories Into Style StatementsThe words "Do you have a charger?" are the new "Do you have a pen?". Twenty years ago, people would forget to carry pens around with them (and they still do) and the technology race that followed thereafter has us begging for chargers and charging cables instead, when our phones, our literal lifeblood, run out of battery.
Yankodesign
NILS Wearable Charging Cable - Geeky GadgetsNordic Union has taken to Kickstarter this week to launch its new wearable charging cable aptly named NILS, which is now available to back with early bird pledges available from just $6 or £5. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the wearable charging cable which is available with either a microUSB, USB C or Apple Lightning connection.
Geeky Gadgets
Leon ChoiMaker@nordicunion · NORDIC UNION
Hey guys This is Leon from NORDIC UNION. Welcome to ask any questions and give any feedback to us!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I was hoping this had a charger built into the bracelet. THAT I would buy (if it looks halfway decent).
Nikolai LebedovskyHunterPro@russianpilgrim · Making Things Happen >>> Startup Adviser
@rrhoover good idea. What battery capacity would you expect?
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@russianpilgrim even a small amount (half a full iPhone charge) would be useful for the moments when you're out and the battery is <20%.
Andre Farinazo@andre_farinazo · Co-Founder at Virra Marketing
Love the idea! Is there an affiliate program in place for this yet?
