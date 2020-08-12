Nightwatch
Rebecca Nguyen
Hey Product Hunt! ⚒️ We’re the team behind Ranktrackr and we’re happy to introduce our latest tool, Nightwatch - the most accurate global and local rank tracker on the market. We’ve built our tool to help agencies, freelancers, e-commerce and SMB owners to grow their organic traffic and drive more sales through: 1. Accurate rank tracking 2. Backlink monitoring 3. Automated reporting 4. Site audits to optimize and fix your website 5. Integrating your Google Analytics and Data Studio data 6. Customizable graphs to view your SEO progress 🔎 Why is Nightwatch more accurate than other rank trackers? We can access any Google Data Center on the planet whereas other rank trackers only access the one Google assigns to them. This means we can cross-reference different data centers when we detect keywords appearing or disappearing to ensure you’re getting the most accurate data. Our plans start from $29/month and if you sign up on an annual plan, you’ll save 40% off! Let us know if you have any suggestions or feedback by sending an email to rebecca@nightwatch.io or write a comment below and we’ll get back to you!
