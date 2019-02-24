Nighthero
A smarter way to party
#4 Product of the DayToday
Nighthero is a better way to plan your night out. It allows you to discover the best nightlife events happening around you, see what your friends are up to and easily create plans with them.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Walid BehlockMaker@walid_behlock · Co-Founder and CTO @Nighthero
Hi everyone, We believe that making plans with friends should not be as complicated as it is today: there should be an easier and more convenient alternative to making a group chat or creating an entire Facebook event every time. Nights out are the best example: more than just planning, deciding where to go is often the big question. Nighthero reduces the friction associated with these two tasks: it’s a better way to discover nightlife events happening around and a fast and efficient way to create plans with friends while staying up to date on their plans. We would love to get feedback from the Product Hunt community. Help us transform the way people party!
Upvote (2)Share·