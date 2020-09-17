discussion
greg isenberg
MakerI bring people together
Hey Everyone! Nicebreak started as a small project to create interesting and modular virtual events and experiences for ourselves, but we soon realized that 1000s of other teams were out there that could benefit from what we were doing, and Nicebreak was born. Today, so many companies are working remote. Many of the remote team members feel disconnected from their teammates. Nicebreak removes all the stress of finding and booking an event. All our events are vetted for team-building and are great excuses to celebrate team achievements or just bring people together in a fun way. This is just the beginning but excited to share it with the Product Hunt community and get your thoughts/feedback/questions. Best, Greg Isenberg & The Late Checkout team (http://latecheckout.studio)
Love this concept. I have been in employee engagement, internal comms and change management for almost 20 years and the need to keep employees connected and engaged while remote has never been a greater challenge. Would love to learn more!
Love this concept! Team bonding is crucial for company culture and with the current state of the world is harder than ever to make happen. This seems like the perfect solution.
