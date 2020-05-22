  1. Home
A remote escape room over video conference

#1 Product of the DayToday
Incorporating a virtual assistant, remote controllable props, live host over video conference, and puzzles in the real world & the digital world. Moonshot is the only massive remote team escape experience on the planet designed for 10-100 players.
Discussion
11 Reviews5.0/5
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
This is creative. Logistically how does this work if you have 10 people on Zoom shouting commands, @crina_oana_bordas?
Nic Byron
Nic Byron
@crina_oana_bordas @rrhoover haha my first thought exactly 🥴
Crina Oana Bordas
Crina Oana Bordas
Maker
@rrhoover Hi Ryan! Based on our experience from building our previous remote escape game Lola in Spaceº, we find that teams of 5-8 works best. After that it can get messy. For Moonshot, we divide large teams into smaller units of 5-8 players to compete in a real-life space race. 🏆It also has many touch points for each team to interact with, without bottle-necking the game master: such as the virtual assistant, real-world puzzle content and props on the Lunar station that the players can control. Most of our customers have teams larger than 10 players so it was important for us to find a way to have larger teams play together in a meaningful way. 😊
Crina Oana Bordas
Crina Oana Bordas
Maker
@rrhoover @nicbyron yep you are sopt on! How to scale virtual meeting size while maximizing immersion was our design challenge for Moonshotº 🔥
Jim Flynn
Jim Flynn
Looking pretty nice.
Kuba Swopnitzkee
Kuba Swopnitzkee
Fancy and smart.
Crina Oana Bordas
Crina Oana Bordas
Maker
@kubaswopnitzkee it's definitely something new with the medium that we are experimenting with ✨
Nate ElLechero Goswick
Nate ElLechero Goswick
Wish your project to be popular among users.
Crina Oana Bordas
Crina Oana Bordas
Maker
@nateellecherogoswick we were sold out for the first two weeks and the response has been positive. We are continuing to iterate on the experience to make it better as we go 😊
