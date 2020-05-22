Moonshotº
A remote escape room over video conference
Ryan Hoover
This is creative. Logistically how does this work if you have 10 people on Zoom shouting commands, @crina_oana_bordas?
@crina_oana_bordas @rrhoover haha my first thought exactly 🥴
@rrhoover Hi Ryan! Based on our experience from building our previous remote escape game Lola in Spaceº, we find that teams of 5-8 works best. After that it can get messy. For Moonshot, we divide large teams into smaller units of 5-8 players to compete in a real-life space race. 🏆It also has many touch points for each team to interact with, without bottle-necking the game master: such as the virtual assistant, real-world puzzle content and props on the Lunar station that the players can control. Most of our customers have teams larger than 10 players so it was important for us to find a way to have larger teams play together in a meaningful way. 😊
Fancy and smart.
@kubaswopnitzkee it's definitely something new with the medium that we are experimenting with ✨
Wish your project to be popular among users.
@nateellecherogoswick we were sold out for the first two weeks and the response has been positive. We are continuing to iterate on the experience to make it better as we go 😊
Excellent idea.
@scottcriss Thanks Scott!