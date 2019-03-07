Nice Sex Tracker

You don't have to sacrifice privacy to keep track of your sex life in the digital age. Track your intimate activities, partners, locations, and more privately. Get insight into your sex life with stats which can improve your sexual health and satisfaction.
Scott JulianMaker@_scottjulian · Mobile Developer
Thanks again @chrismessina for hunting my app! Hope people can get as much use out of it as my wife and I have!
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
I basically hunted something like the analog version of this last week, so maybe you're sensing a theme? Indeed, well — data is often good, and self-reflection is too, so why not in this domain? @_scottjulian seems to love to receive feedback (via email) and he's very responsive, so if you've ever wanted to track this kind of data (as I have) this app is probably exactly what you've been looking for!
