Home
→
Product
→
NGL
Ranked #12 for today
NGL
Anonymous q&a
Free Options
Stats
A fresh take on anonymity. Anonymity should be a fun yet safe place to express your feelings and opinions without shame. NGL provides a space to share their feelings without judgement from friends or societal pressures safe space for teens.
Launched in
Android
,
Anonymous
,
Instagram
+1 by
NGL
About this launch
NGL
anonymous q&a
NGL by
NGL
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Anonymous
,
Instagram
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
NGL
NGL is not rated yet. This is NGL's first launch.
Upvotes 2
2
Comments 1
1
Daily rank #12
#12
Weekly rank #167
#167
