This is the latest launch from Clay
See Clay’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Nexus
Nexus
The First AI Navigator for Your Entire Network
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Nexus is the first AI navigator with context of all your relationships across platforms (LinkedIn, email, and more). The perfect personalized reconnection email, guest list, gift recommendation, and more is a merely question away.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Clay
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Clay
The best way to discover, organize, and deepen relationships
45
reviews
1.4K
followers
Follow for updates
Nexus by
Clay
was hunted by
Zach Hamed
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zach Hamed
,
Arthur
,
Matthew Achariam
,
Wesley Braden
,
Kristen Witte
,
Ryan Ackermann
,
Ben Janes
,
Dan Alexander
,
Keith Harrison
,
Felipe
,
Rieanne Ocampo
and
PJ Passalacqua
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Clay
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 45 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
12
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
