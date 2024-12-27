Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
NextJob
NextJob
Land your next dream job
Visit
Upvote 62
Track job applications, get AI-powered insights, and increase your interview success rate. The smart way to organize your job search.
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Analytics
•
Career
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
NextJob
Land your next dream job
Follow
62
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
NextJob by
NextJob
was hunted by
Ebenezer Don
in
Hiring
,
Analytics
,
Career
. Made by
Ebenezer Don
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
NextJob
is not rated yet. This is NextJob's first launch.