next play
next play
discover under the radar startup jobs, people, and events
We help people find their next play. We introduce you to breakout startups, invite you to gatherings, and match you with collaborators.
Launched in
Events
Career
Community
by
next play
About this launch
next play
discover what’s next—curated opportunities and gatherings
next play by
next play
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Events
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
Ben Lang
and
Jordan Gonen
Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
next play
This is next play's first launch.
