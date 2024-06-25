Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. next play
next play

next play

discover under the radar startup jobs, people, and events

Free
We help people find their next play. We introduce you to breakout startups, invite you to gatherings, and match you with collaborators.
Launched in
Events
Career
Community
 by
next play
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Super
Intros.ai
About this launch
next play
next playdiscover what’s next—curated opportunities and gatherings
0
reviews
47
followers
next play by
next play
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Events, Career, Community. Made by
Ben Lang
and
Jordan Gonen
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
next play
is not rated yet. This is next play's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Vote chart
Comments
23
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-