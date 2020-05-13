Discussion
Thien Nguyen
Maker
Hi WordPress lovers! I'm thrilled to announce my WordPress plugin Next Notification Bar has been released. The plugin helps you to easily create a notification bar to notify your visitors. Features: - Modern and clean UI - Live preview when you customize the notification bar - Preview your notification bar on front-end - HTML content - Choose various themes, positions, alignments - Show/Hide button - Options to show or hide: All pages / Homepage / Only posts / Only pages - Show/Hide Close button - Set status for notification bar
