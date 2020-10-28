Newton Mail 2.0

discussion
Justin Mitchell
Maker
Founder & CEO @ Yac
Maitrik and I have been long time Newton fans and are super excited to launch this major update under our new ownership. We've completely re-written the Windows app, added Dark Mode, fixed hundreds of bugs and optimized the shiiiit out of this app. We know some of you might not even know Newton never shut down, so this launch is a chance for us to show you what we've been doing since we acquired it in April. Definitely give the app another shot, especially if you're a little apprehensive about paying $30/month for Superhuman. Newton's been my ride or day since the CloudMagic days and I'm so excited to be able to keep using it and share it with all of you.
