Netlify Build Plugins

Robert Fenstermacher
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community! I’m excited to share the launch of Build Plugins from Netlify! This is all about automating build tasks and customizing the build process. We wanted to make your development workflow faster and your site even better. With Build Plugins you can add all sorts of clever capabilities with just a click in the Netlify UI - find any lingering bugs with Sentry, check for broken links, run an end-to-end test with Cypress and so much more. Then, when you deploy or build your Netlify site, the code will run in the background at a designated event of the build process. What’s nice about plugins is that they're just regular JavaScript objects, so the usage is fairly straightforward. You can see a full list of plugins when you sign in to Netlify https://app.netlify.com/plugins or head to our docs to learn more https://docs.netlify.com/configu...
I ran the accessibility one on my site yesterday and I *love* that it did that work for me, so pumped about this finally being launched :)
Maker
@cassidoo that's seriously such an awesome plugin! Kudos @swyx 👏https://github.com/sw-yx/netlify... I've been quite impressed with the /sitemap.xml plugin personally: https://github.com/netlify-labs/...
Plugins make the whole ecosystem even more valuable! They made such a difference for the WordPress world and it’s really great to hear that things like checking for broken links can be done by a plugin, too! Love that!
