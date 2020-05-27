Get Programmatic Control of your Builds with Netlify Build Plugins | CSS-Tricks Today at Jamstack_Conf, Netlify announced Build Plugins. What it does is allow you to have particular hooks for events within your build, like when the build starts or ends. What's nice about them is that they're just a plain 'ol JavaScript object, so you can insert some logic or kick off a library just the way you typically would within your application.