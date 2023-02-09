Products
Home
→
Product
→
Neorepo
Ranked #15 for today
Neorepo
Production SaaS starter kit with Next.js and Planetscale
Visit
Upvote 25
25% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Neorepo is the ultimate starter kit for B2B SaaS apps. Get auth, onboarding, org management, transactional emails, payments, and testing out of the box. All using a modern, scalable stack.
Launched in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Neorepo
Emma
About this launch
Neorepo
Production-ready starter kit for Next.js and Planetscale
0
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
Neorepo by
Neorepo
was hunted by
Harish Kilaru
in
Open Source
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Harish Kilaru
,
Bharat Kilaru
and
Yogi Seetharaman
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Neorepo
is not rated yet. This is Neorepo's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#130
Report