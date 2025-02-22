Launches
NEO Gamma
NEO Gamma
Your humanoid assistant and companion for home.
NEO Gamma is the next generation of home humanoids designed and engineered by 1X Technologies. The Gamma series includes improvements across NEO’s hardware and AI, featuring a new design that is deeply considerate of life at home.
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
NEO Gamma by
1x
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
1x
is not rated yet. This is 1x's first launch.