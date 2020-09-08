discussion
Dagmar GislasonAccount Executive
Text is definitely an emerging channel, and this looks really useful
@dagmargislason thanks Dagmar! We agree :)
Going to try this out for my biz. Good stuff!
@joelprosacco thanks and excited to get you on board!
Welcome Hunters!!! Lio here, founder & CEO of askneo.io :) • Why can’t we chat with small businesses through SMS the same way we text our friends? We have a crazy offer for you: get a free trial + 50% OFF today only with code PH50 at checkout! Or get 20% OFF until Sept 15 with code PH20. • What is Neo and how is it going to change my life? Neo is a texting platform that includes a customizable SMS bot to greet customers, a smart CRM to save customers' info automatically, and real-time conversation threads to send offers and answer customers' questions all in one place. • Neo helps you drive sales up to 40X, save you time and money by centralizing marketing and customer success, and grow with peace of mind by building authentic relationships at scale. Super excited to get your questions, feedback, and to get you on board! Text us to try it out! (917) 451-5515
