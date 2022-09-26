Products
Narrative BI for Google Ads
Ranked #12 for today
Narrative BI for Google Ads
Automated alerts and reports from Google Ads
Easy to use, automated, and always up-to-date, Narrative BI is a powerful way to get analytics on Google Ads.
Get automated alerts, reports, and insights on conversions, search terms, and ad performance in a beautiful and simple format.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
by
Narrative BI for Google Ads
About this launch
Narrative BI for Google Ads
Automated alerts and reports from Google Ads
0
reviews
27
followers
Narrative BI for Google Ads by
Narrative BI for Google Ads
was hunted by
Michael Rumiantsau
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
. Made by
Michael Rumiantsau
,
Evgeny Demidovich
,
Jura Koleda
,
Yauheni Zhabrykau
,
🇺🇦Tatyana Kosachova🇺🇦
and
Alexey Vertel
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Narrative BI for Google Ads
is not rated yet. This is Narrative BI for Google Ads's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
15
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#63
