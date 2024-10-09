Launches
Nango Auth
Nango Auth
Free OAuth for 250+ APIs
Free OAuth to quickly connect your product with 250+ APIs, such as Gmail, Salesforce, Jira, Notion, Quickbooks…
Launched in
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Nango
About this launch
Nango
The fastest way to ship integrations with 250+ APIs
Nango Auth by
Nango
was hunted by
Robin Guldener
in
API
SaaS
Developer Tools
Robin Guldener
Bastien Beurier
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Nango
is not rated yet. This is Nango's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
