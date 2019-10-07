Discussion
Jan Oberhauser
Maker
Thanks for hunting n8n, @chrismessina ! Very excited to have n8n now finally properly out in the open. n8n is a free node-based "Open Source" (Apache 2.0 with Commons Clause) Workflow Automation Tool. It can be self-hosted, easily extended, and so also used with internal tools. Currently, there is no hosted version yet but you can sign up on the website if you are interested to get informed once it is ready. I created it initially because I realized that every time I wrote a script to automate a small task it took me a very long time. Depending on the task it normally involved: reading documentation, writing code, committing to Github, deploying on a server, error reporting, SSL, make sure it restarts on a crash, and so on. So even very small tasks took at least half a day or day till everything was up and running properly. Existing Open Source solutions were not up to the task and also commercial ones like Zapier did not work for various reasons. Some being that they do not work well with in-house tools or complicated tasks and it gets expensive quite fast, ... So hope n8n is as helpful for other people as it is for me. Also, all help with further improving the project and create more integrations is very welcome! You can find the source code on Github: https://github.com/n8n-io/n8n The whole project is written in TypeScript and uses Vue for the frontend. So it should be easily extendable for everybody with web development experience. If you have any problems, questions or need an integration which does not exist yet you can post it to the forum: http://community.n8n.io Documentation can be found here: https://docs.n8n.io Your feedback is highly appreciated! Thanks a lot!!
I can attest that this works like Zapier on Steroids. Personally have used it to sync Google sheets which can be finicky with =importrange and n8n works wonders. We also use this to sync between a bubble.io created app and our back-end and it works like a charm. @janoberhauser also a very responsive guy who helped me a lot in the early set-up. Cannot recommend it high enough. It was a total game changer for our company.
Maker
Congrats on launching, @janoberhauser 🚀 We have quite a few scripts buried in our website code that do stuff like Slack notifications. For easier maintenance, I could totally imagine moving them to n8n. You mentioned a hosted solution. Does that mean people can use n8n without having to set up a server with Docker etc, similar to Zapier where you just sign up? I think this would be a great addition, as the local/Docker version could be a blocker for some folks who are not familiar with deployment. What are the next steps for n8n?
Maker
@einkoenig Thanks, that is very great to hear! Yes, a proper hosted solution is planed and one actually already kind of exists. It is however currently not automated and I have to deploy it manually to the servers. Anyway, if anybody is interested they can write me an email to hosting@n8n.io
