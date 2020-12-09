n8n.cloud
Nicolas Grenié
Developer Advocate, Typeform
Love so many things about n8n! It powers internal innovation in a company using nocode! It’s open source! It’s based in Europe!
I'm using n8n since a year, it's the best workflow tool ! 🔥🔥🔥 You can do a lot of workflow on n8n that you can't do on Integromat or Zapier. Congrats guys, and THANK YOU !!! 🙏
n8n really has made my life a lot easier since I've discovered it few months back. It combines the comfort of tools such as Zapier or IFTTT with the endless options your own scripts have. I am currently covering use cases such as reporting, alerting, ETL through n8n and particularly the ability to extend n8n with re-usable custom nodes has made this a very pleasant experience. The communication with the people behind n8n has been great, even through the free forum for the self-hosted version of n8n. Very happy to see the cloud version now launching, taking the hassle out of having to maintain a server. tl;dr I cannot recommend n8n enough.
I'm one of the lucky ones who got early access. Going to try soon!