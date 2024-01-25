Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mystery Search
Mystery Search

Mystery Search

Google, but you get the last person's search.

Free
Embed
Mystery Search is a unique website that brings people together like the old days of the internet. Perform a search, and you'll get whatever the last person searched for. It's simple, but creates a sense of connection and curiosity among users.
Launched in
Web App
Funny
Tech
 by
Mystery Search

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the site! I'd love to know what you think."

Mystery Search
The makers of Mystery Search
About this launch
Mystery Search
Mystery SearchGoogle, but you get the last person's search.
0
reviews
28
followers
Mystery Search by
Mystery Search
was hunted by
Omari Thompson-Edwards
in Web App, Funny, Tech. Made by
Omari Thompson-Edwards
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Mystery Search
is not rated yet. This is Mystery Search's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-