Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mystery Search
Mystery Search
Google, but you get the last person's search.
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Mystery Search is a unique website that brings people together like the old days of the internet. Perform a search, and you'll get whatever the last person searched for. It's simple, but creates a sense of connection and curiosity among users.
Launched in
Web App
Funny
Tech
by
Mystery Search
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out the site! I'd love to know what you think."
The makers of Mystery Search
About this launch
Mystery Search
Google, but you get the last person's search.
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Mystery Search by
Mystery Search
was hunted by
Omari Thompson-Edwards
in
Web App
,
Funny
,
Tech
. Made by
Omari Thompson-Edwards
. Featured on January 26th, 2024.
Mystery Search
is not rated yet. This is Mystery Search's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report