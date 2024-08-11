Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MYND
MYND
24/7 AI bestie for your mental wellness
Visit
Upvote 47
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Mynd helps users talk to an AI bestie and create their own personalized meditation sessions. Our goal is to make mental wellness support easy and personal for everyone.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
Artificial Intelligence
by
MYND
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
MYND
24/7 AI Bestie For Your Mental Wellness
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
MYND by
MYND
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shashank Keshri
and
Shaur ul Asar
. Featured on August 17th, 2024.
MYND
is not rated yet. This is MYND's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report