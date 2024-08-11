  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. MYND
    MYND

    MYND

    24/7 AI bestie for your mental wellness

    Free Options
    Mynd helps users talk to an AI bestie and create their own personalized meditation sessions. Our goal is to make mental wellness support easy and personal for everyone.
    Launched in
    Health & Fitness
    Meditation
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    MYND
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    ElevenLabs
    AWS
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    MYND
    MYND24/7 AI Bestie For Your Mental Wellness
    0
    reviews
    44
    followers
    MYND by
    MYND
    was hunted by
    Hamza Afzal Butt
    in Health & Fitness, Meditation, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Shashank Keshri
    and
    Shaur ul Asar
    . Featured on August 17th, 2024.
    MYND
    is not rated yet. This is MYND's first launch.
    Upvotes
    47
    Vote chart
    Comments
    15
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -