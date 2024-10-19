Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
MyLensAI
MyLensAI
Key points of any Webpage & youtube, in one click
Visit
Upvote 29
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MyLensAI Chrome Extension transforms any webpage or YouTube video into a quick, visual summary. With one click, get key points in mindmaps, timelines, tables, and more. Save time, learn faster, and focus on what matters most.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
MyLensAI Chrome
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
MyLensAI Chrome
Key Points of Any Webpages & Youtube with One Click.
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
MyLensAI by
MyLensAI Chrome
was hunted by
Ardalan Mirshani
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ardalan Mirshani
and
Amin Zamani
. Featured on October 20th, 2024.
MyLensAI Chrome
is not rated yet. This is MyLensAI Chrome's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report