My Quizzes
My Quizzes
The ultimate Slack-native quiz
My Quizzes is the ultimate Slack-native quiz app, allowing you to create quizzes directly within Slack. You can run quizzes in interactive mode, similar to Kahoot!, or in standard mode, where participants can take them at their convenience.
Slack
Education
SaaS
My Quizzes
About this launch
My Quizzes
The ultimate Slack-native quiz
My Quizzes by
My Quizzes
Hussachai Puripunpinyo
Slack
Education
SaaS
Hussachai Puripunpinyo
Featured on August 20th, 2024.
My Quizzes
This is My Quizzes's first launch.
6
2
-
-
