Easy influencer lead generation

We help marketers, agencies and brands to easily perform influencer lead generation across Instagram, TikTok & Pinterest. Search 3m+ profiles with 8+ filters & export selected profiles and contact data to a simple CSV file.
Thomas R



Firstly, thank you @dansiepen for hunting us! This product was built because the majority of Influencer discovery tools are not self service, requiring you to book a demo before gaining access to the platform. In addition, they are exorbitantly expensive, making them out of reach of smaller agencies and brands with a limited budget. We currently index Instagram, TikTok & Pinterest profiles with the following features: - Keyword Search - Profile Export - Filter by Followers - Filter by Engagement Rate - Filter by Location (Country) - Filter by Verified Profile - Filter by Email - Filter by Monthly Views (Pinterest) - Filter by Hearts (TikTok) Coming Soon: - Export Lists Any feedback/suggestions would be appreciated!
Dan Siepen

Growth Marketer | dansiepen.io | cenario
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Really happy to Hunt this product! Great for Influencer discovery 😊
Thomas R



@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Thanks again Dan :)
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ I use contentstudio myself but this is really interesting you are able to filter by country.
Anna Pozniak
Congrats with the launch! Are you planning to add YouTube to the platforms?
Thomas R



@annpozzzniak Thank you for the kind words. If there is enough demand for it we can certainly look into it :)
Johan Duus Terkelsen
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Seems like a very easy-to-use tool. A key feature i'm missing is the possibility to sort by some sort of content-catagory. Maybe based on # / keywords / description keywords etc.
Thomas R



@johan_duus_terkelsen Thank you for the kind words. Can you explain further? I'm not sure I fully understand. You want to sort by a particular keyword or...?
Fabian Maume
Founder of QApop.com
Nice product. Do you plan to extend to other platforms? Twitter? Quora? Instagram? You might use Phantombuster to quickly check the potential of new platform.
Thomas R



@fabian_maume Thank you for the kind words. We already support Instagram. Haven't heard of PB, will check it out...
