Firstly, thank you @dansiepen for hunting us! This product was built because the majority of Influencer discovery tools are not self service, requiring you to book a demo before gaining access to the platform. In addition, they are exorbitantly expensive, making them out of reach of smaller agencies and brands with a limited budget. We currently index Instagram, TikTok & Pinterest profiles with the following features: - Keyword Search - Profile Export - Filter by Followers - Filter by Engagement Rate - Filter by Location (Country) - Filter by Verified Profile - Filter by Email - Filter by Monthly Views (Pinterest) - Filter by Hearts (TikTok) Coming Soon: - Export Lists Any feedback/suggestions would be appreciated!
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Really happy to Hunt this product! Great for Influencer discovery 😊
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Thanks again Dan :)
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ I use contentstudio myself but this is really interesting you are able to filter by country.
Congrats with the launch! Are you planning to add YouTube to the platforms?
@annpozzzniak Thank you for the kind words. If there is enough demand for it we can certainly look into it :)
@dansiepen @tommy_r_ Seems like a very easy-to-use tool. A key feature i'm missing is the possibility to sort by some sort of content-catagory. Maybe based on # / keywords / description keywords etc.
@johan_duus_terkelsen Thank you for the kind words. Can you explain further? I'm not sure I fully understand. You want to sort by a particular keyword or...?
Nice product. Do you plan to extend to other platforms? Twitter? Quora? Instagram? You might use Phantombuster to quickly check the potential of new platform.
@fabian_maume Thank you for the kind words. We already support Instagram. Haven't heard of PB, will check it out...