Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Phantombuster

Phantombuster

A marketplace of simple to use no-code APIs

get it
#2 Product of the DayToday

We mix data-scraping and social medial automation to build growth-hackers favorite tool. Our shop contains more than 60 actions (and new ones every week!).

Our goal: Let creative, non-technical people easily setup automatic and efficient growth strategies.

Reviews

Benjamin Guez
Josh Fechter
Tim Mevel
 +51 reviews
View all 31 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Adrien Moreau Camard
    Adrien Moreau Camard
    Pros: 

    - Many useful APIs for free to start with
    - Extremely powerful tool to create custom scraping and workflow automation

    Cons: 

    - Steep learning curve to use the APIs at its full potential
    - UI isn't practical to have one API work with another.

    I've been using Phantombuster for almost a year now. It's a great tool for automating any processes online and data collection. Their free APIs are useful but you fully benefit from the product when you start making your own workflows and scripts. Give it a try, if you're data-driven and focus on automation, it's a must!

    Adrien Moreau Camard has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
  • Benjamin Guez
    Benjamin Guez
    Pros: 

    They make it easy to do hard stuff.
    Love their UI
    Technical / Marketing team very helpful

    Cons: 

    I would like to see more tutorial to build our own bots!

    I've used this several time to increase my social media reach, it works very well and anytime I would be stuck doing something, I would get help same day by the phantombuster team.

    Benjamin Guez has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Jules Maregiano
Jules Maregiano
Makers
Martin Barreau
Martin Barreau
Nathan Orpheoh
Nathan Orpheoh
Jules Maregiano
Jules Maregiano
Martin Tapia
Martin Tapia
Mehdi Ait-Bachir
Mehdi Ait-Bachir
Guillaume Boiret
Guillaume Boiret
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jules Maregiano
Jules MaregianoMaker@jukkez · Turn the Web into a Database
Hello everyone 👋 We're very excited to introduce Phantombuster to the Product Hunt community. Our platform lets creative, non-technical people, setup complex automation strategies with one end-goal: growth. No more need for learning JS, hiring virtual assistants or interns. We want people to be able to leverage the full power or their web. Phantombuster made and maintains 70 APIs so far. These range from auto-connecting with a list of people on LinkedIn to extracting every members of a Facebook group, to auto-liking people having liked such or such hashtag on Insta to finding their Twitter handle and follow them on Twitter. Chain these actions and you'll have a complex growth-hacking strategy working for you while you focus on high added-value tasks. Here are 3 steps for you to reach the A-HA! moment: Step1: Create a Free Forever Account. Step2: Select an API and configure it. Step3: Click on launch, wait a few secs, and check out the resulting .csv file. You'll find yourself with a .csv (or .json) file filled with thousands of names, URLs, emails, etc. of followers of such or such influencer, of tweets related to a specific topic, of people you just unfollowed on Instagram, of messages you sent to prospects on just LinkedIn, of Facebook Profiles of people you found on Medium, etc. It's our first Product Hunt so we're eager to hearing your feedback. We asked Marty, Nathan, Medhi and Martin to stop coding (which they hate) to answer your every question, help you get setup and write down your ideas. You can also check-out our blog for more use-cases on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and more.
Upvote (11)·
Mané Karen
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
@jukkez This is my most favorite tool 😍
Upvote (1)·
Josh Fechter
Josh Fechter@joshuafechter · Author & Founder of Badass Marketers
Best tool ever!
Upvote (2)·
Jed Ng
Jed Ng@jed_ng · Venture Builder | Angel Investor
I discovered Phantombuster a month ago and have found incredible utility for their API service set. Tutorials and docs are excellent for understanding how to manage rate limits on different social platforms. Phantombuster very quickly helped me find 110k target FB users and 84k twitter accounts!
Upvote (1)·
Jules Maregiano
Jules MaregianoMaker@jukkez · Turn the Web into a Database
@jed_ng Thanks Jed; We've definitely had the occasion to experiment quite a lot about many social networks' rate limits. For people interested in that topic, you can read it all in my Never Get Banned article: https://blog.phantombuster.com/n...
Upvote ·
Amin Bhs
Amin Bhs@aminbhs · Hétic & Le Wagon alumni - Growth hacker
I love it ❤️. Its a powerful tool 🚀
Upvote (1)·
Guillaume Boiret
Guillaume BoiretMaker@guillaumeboiret · CEO, Phantombuster
@aminbhs Thank you very much Amin
Upvote (1)·
Video Chef
Video Chef@video_chef · Ceo, Video Chef
This is it :)
Upvote (1)·
Guillaume Boiret
Guillaume BoiretMaker@guillaumeboiret · CEO, Phantombuster
@video_chef It is!
Upvote ·