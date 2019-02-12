Phantombuster
A marketplace of simple to use no-code APIs
We mix data-scraping and social medial automation to build growth-hackers favorite tool. Our shop contains more than 60 actions (and new ones every week!).
Our goal: Let creative, non-technical people easily setup automatic and efficient growth strategies.
Reviews
- Pros:
- Many useful APIs for free to start with
- Extremely powerful tool to create custom scraping and workflow automationCons:
- Steep learning curve to use the APIs at its full potential
- UI isn't practical to have one API work with another.
I've been using Phantombuster for almost a year now. It's a great tool for automating any processes online and data collection. Their free APIs are useful but you fully benefit from the product when you start making your own workflows and scripts. Give it a try, if you're data-driven and focus on automation, it's a must!Adrien Moreau Camard has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
They make it easy to do hard stuff.
Love their UI
Technical / Marketing team very helpfulCons:
I would like to see more tutorial to build our own bots!
I've used this several time to increase my social media reach, it works very well and anytime I would be stuck doing something, I would get help same day by the phantombuster team.Benjamin Guez has used this product for one week.