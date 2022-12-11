Products
Home
Product
My Mini Pet
My Mini Pet
Customized virtual pet of your real pet
Customized virtual pet based on your real-life pet. This totally customized digital pet is an awesome piece of 90s nostalgia and makes a great gift!
Launched in
Pets
,
Toys
by
My Mini Pet
About this launch
My Mini Pet
Customized Virtual Pet of your Real Pet!
My Mini Pet by
My Mini Pet
was hunted by
Caleb Brown
in
Pets
,
Toys
. Made by
Caleb Brown
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
My Mini Pet
is not rated yet. This is My Mini Pet's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#46
