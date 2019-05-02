Keep tabs on how long you've been with your partner, get reminded on important dates. My Love helps you stay on track with your relationships!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Juan Pablo FernandezMaker@juanpablofernandez · Co-Founder of Confess and illusion.ai
Hey, Product Hunters! 👋 We are very excited to release MyLove on PH today! 🎉🎉🎉 With MyLove, it’s super easy to keep track of your relationship. Whether it's to check how long you've been with your significant other or to get reminded on important dates, MyLove makes it simple. My co-founders Carlos Diez, Kenny Batista, and I created MyLove because we realized that we needed some help staying on task with our relationships. Between focusing on work and our side projects we almost always forgot the most important part of our lives, our significant others. We are hoping that this can be a useful tool to you as it is to us. We will be checking this regularly throughout the day, eagerly awaiting your questions and feedback. Thanks! - Juan Pablo
Upvote (1)Share·
Marc Perel@marcperel · Coded LayersWP. Co-founded Obox.
Juan, Firstly, congratulations on the launch! I think this product is a pretty novel idea. One thing I'd say is that, while I'm pretty good at spousing, keeping up with friends I find even more difficult, and it'd be nice to be able to keep track of important milestones with friends too! That said I'm going to try the product anyway 👋
Upvote (1)Share·