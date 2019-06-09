MVP-Challenge

Reviews
Hunter
Chris Messina
Clever idea. I was concerned about ownership, but this statement is helpful: We will choose our favourite idea from a shortlist of 10 entries then develop and launch the MVP within 2 weeks. We will sign NDA and contract to protect your ownership Would like to understand more about the risks here and ownership though... like, if my idea were to be chosen, I get to keep all assets, source code, etc?
Maker
Hi Chris! Thank you for the question. We do not pretend to any ownership rights - code/assets/intellectual rights are all yours. I can't see possible risks for you. Our motivation is to create a useful app and show what we can do in just 2 weeks.
