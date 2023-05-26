Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Muzify.ai

Muzify.ai

Turn your book into an AI-generated music playlist.

Muzify.ai creates personalised playlists for your favourite books using AI. From classics to bestsellers, discover the perfect soundtrack for your reading journey.
Launched in
Spotify
Artificial Intelligence
Books
 by
Muzify.ai
About this launch
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Spotify, Artificial Intelligence, Books. Made by
Akhil BVS
and
Devesh B
. Featured on May 27th, 2023.
Muzify.ai
is not rated yet. This is Muzify.ai's first launch.
