Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Muzify.ai
Muzify.ai
Turn your book into an AI-generated music playlist.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Muzify.ai creates personalised playlists for your favourite books using AI. From classics to bestsellers, discover the perfect soundtrack for your reading journey.
Launched in
Spotify
Artificial Intelligence
Books
by
Muzify.ai
3dverse Collaborate
Ad
Web-based 3D viewer meets real-time collaboration.
About this launch
Muzify.ai
Turn your book into an AI-generated music playlist.
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Muzify.ai by
Muzify.ai
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Akhil BVS
and
Devesh B
. Featured on May 27th, 2023.
Muzify.ai
is not rated yet. This is Muzify.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report