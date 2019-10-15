Mutiny 2.0
Jaleh Rezaei
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋 I'm Jaleh Rezaei, Co-Founder & CEO of Mutiny. For the last year and a half we have been working behind the scenes, with a select group of customers, to build the personalization platform of the future. Today we are proud to lift the curtain and announce the public launch of Mutiny! 🙄Problem -> My co-founder (Nikhil) & I are early Gusto employees and helped scale the company from 500 to 50,000 customers. I led marketing & quickly learned that the same marketing message did not work for all the businesses we served, but personalizing the buyer experience required a lot of expertise and development work. We were not alone. Virtually every B2B company serves multiple audiences with different needs, yet lacks sufficient technical resources to personalize their experience. We built Mutiny to allow anyone to easily tailor their website without any engineering work. 💥Solution -> Mutiny is a complete personalization platform that gives marketing and growth leaders everything they need to personalize their buying experience without dependencies on technical teams. What’s unique about Mutiny is that it’s smart. It makes it easy to deploy personalization and helps you do it well by telling you which segments to personalize for and how. Our customers love Mutiny because it’s more than software -- it’s a partner that helps them get better results faster. 🙌 Customers -> Mutiny is already trusted by high growth B2B leaders such as Segment, Brex, Elastic, Amplitude, Carta, Mode and TripActions who are seeing up to 200% lift in conversion. Shout out to @katmanalac for hunting us! We are super excited to be on Product Hunt today and will be around all day to hear about your experiences, any ideas and feedback you might have. 🙏 P.S. Along with our launch, we are releasing a startup package discounted at 75%+ off the list price. Take this 2 min survey to see if you qualify - http://bit.ly/mutiny-ph
